Foreign direct investment into Ireland hits record level despite US tariffs, says IDA

The flow of multinational investment into Ireland hit a record level in 2025 despite the uncertainty caused by Donald Trump’s tariffs earlier this year.

IDA Ireland’s full-year results show the agency supported a record 323 investments this year with the potential to create 15,300 new jobs.

The number of investments was up 38 per cent on the previous year.

They included 78 “new name” investments, which the IDA said highlighted “Ireland’s continued attraction for first time investors”.

Employment in IDA client companies rose by 1.5 per cent to stand at 312,400.

IDA chief Michael Lohan said the agency had also “broken new ground” in terms of RD&I (research, development and innovation) investment with 80 projects supporting a record €2.5 billion in client expenditure.

The agency’s strong results come against an uncertain international backdrop with higher levels of tariffs and trade fragmentation damaging global demand.

“This year’s results are a testament to the enduring strength and adaptability of our valued clients, Ireland’s proven investment value proposition along with the commitment and dedication of the IDA Ireland global team,” Mr Lohan said.

IDA’s 2025-29 strategy places an emphasis on partnering with companies to retain and renew this economic contribution.

Commenting on the IDA figures, Minister for Enterprise Peter Burke said: “Today’s record results are a powerful endorsement of the strength and resilience of foreign direct investment in Ireland.

“The continued growth, innovation and competitiveness of our FDI sector are testament to the trusted relationships built by IDA Ireland and the exceptional talent of our workforce.”