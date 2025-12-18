Flu cases: 17 deaths so far this winter, figures show

There have been 62 patients with flu admitted to intensive care since the beginning of the flu season at the end of September. Photograph: iStock

A total of 17 people have died from influenza this winter period so far, the infectious diseases watchdog has said, as the virus continues to place pressure on the health system.

The virus is due to peak next week during Christmas, according to the Health Service Executive (HSE), who warned that the variant in circulation is highly transmissible and can result in severe illness.

The most recent figures show there were 3,287 cases of flu in the week ending December 13th, up from 2,943 the previous week.

Activity of the virus is continuing to increase across all indicators, according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC), who said it is at “high levels overall” but “very high levels” among those aged 15 and under.

But the prediction for the impact on the hospital system has improved in recent days.

Health chiefs had been predicting up to 1,500 flu cases could be hospitalised at the height of the surge, but this has been reduced to up to 1,100.

There have been 62 patients with flu admitted to intensive care and 17 patients who died from the virus since the beginning of the flu season at the end of September.

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases continue to increase, up at 435 cases last week. Hospitalisations also rose by 34 per cent to 161 cases.

The HPSV said RSV hospital bed occupancy remained low but has been increasing over recent weeks. There have been 19 ICU admissions and three deaths reported for the season to date.

Covid is still present but appears to be reducing, and has been described as stable by the disease watchdog.

However, the number of outbreaks of viruses is increasing, with 80 occurring last year, up from 62 the previous week.

Of last week’s outbreaks, 29 were in hospitals, 32 were in nursing homes, 14 were in residential institutions, four were in community hospitals/long-stay units and one was in another healthcare service.

Speaking earlier this week, Bernard Gloster, chief executive of the HSE, said he expects “serious pressures in the next short while” but said the system was coping well with the increased demands and attendances at hospital emergency departments.

The HSE called on the public to stay at home if they’re unwell, get vaccinated and be mindful of cough etiquette to reduce the spread of these illnesses.

Separately, the HPSC warned that norovirus, the winter vomiting bug, is “currently circulating at high levels in the community and these levels are likely to continue over the festive season”.

There were 56 cases of the virus last week, up almost 65 per cent on the 34 cases in the previous week.

“Outbreaks of norovirus and flu in hospitals and nursing homes can cause serious disruption and increase risks for patients and staff,” the body added.