‘Radical overhaul’ called for following mistreatment findings at Bloomfield Hospital

According to an independent investigation into Bloomfield Hospital in Dublin, patients were left soiled for an 'unacceptable period', 'slapped' and 'cursed at'. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien/The Irish Times

The mistreatment of some patients at a mental health hospital in south Dublin has been described as “devastating” and “unacceptable” by the Minister of State for Mental Health.

Mary Butler said Bloomfield Hospital in Rathfarnham had been obliged to disclose these issues to its regulator, adding that its failure to do so was “disappointing”.

On Wednesday, The Irish Times reported on the findings of an independent investigation into the mental health facility. The investigation document highlighted mistreatment of residents.

According to the investigation, commissioned by senior management at the hospital, patients were left soiled for an “unacceptable period”, “slapped” on the leg, cursed at and threatened with an injection to improve co-operation with staff.

Ms Butler said she was not aware of the concerns at the hospital until late on Tuesday evening, when she was given a briefing in advance of the story breaking.

“It’s completely unacceptable to me that Bloomfield were aware of challenges, that they carried out an inspection, they didn’t inform me as Minister, they didn’t inform the Mental Health Commission and they certainly didn’t inform the HSE, which has a service-level agreement with them in relation to the care of some of the most vulnerable people in our country,” she said.

“It was devastating, upsetting actually. It’s simply unacceptable to me that there would be issues over incontinence wear in this day and age.”

The Mental Health Commission commenced an unannounced inspection of the premises on Wednesday in light of the issues highlighted.

A spokesman for the commission said it “cannot comment on current inspections and ongoing regulatory enforcement as this could prejudice any action we may take”.

Ms Butler said she will speak to the commission on Thursday and they will compile an inspection report. Asked if she has concerns about the management of the hospital in light of these issues, Ms Butler said she will read the commission’s report and speak to them, “and then I’ll decide from there”.

Stephen McMahon, head of the Irish Patients’ Association, described the allegations as “serious failures in care” that should have been disclosed to the relevant bodies.

“Mental health patients have the same rights and protections as any other patient,” he said, adding that they deserve the same accountability and safeguards as those in the rest of the health system.

Labour’s health spokeswoman, Marie Sherlock, said the findings of the report call into question the Mental Health Commission.

“It is absolutely appalling that that standard of care would prevail in this day and age,” she said. “It’s so distressing to think of someone eating their supper while soiled. It doesn’t appear this is one instance or one patient, it appears to be a cultural issue here,” she said.

“There was an independent investigator brought in, but where was the appropriate regulator? Even if they weren’t informed, we need to know what their processes are in terms of detecting this.”

Liam Quaide, mental health spokesman for the Social Democrats, said patients and their families place “immense trust” in services like Bloomfield at times of “major vulnerability”.

“The scale of what has been uncovered in Bloomfield calls for an Oireachtas Health Committee session so families can be assured that there will be a radical overhaul of the service,” he said.

Chairman of the Oireachtas health committee, Pádraig Rice, said the “harrowing reports of mistreatment” must be “urgently addressed”.

“Such appalling breaches should never have taken place,” he said.

A spokesman for HSE Dublin and Midlands said it was only made aware of the issues at the hospital on Tuesday. It added that it is engaging with Bloomfield “to fully understand the matters raised and to ensure that any issues identified are addressed appropriately”.

“The HSE’s priority at all times is the safety, dignity and wellbeing of patients,” it added.