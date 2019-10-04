Four teens arrested over alleged Courtown rape released

Four teenagers arrested by gardaí investigating alleged sexual attacks on three teenage girls in Courtown, Co Wexford this summer have been released without charge.

Files are to be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The four males, one adult and three juveniles arrested on Thursday were questioned in Garda stations in the south east before being released.

The alleged incident took place on July 28th shortly after midnight in the Burrow area of Courtown Harbour near Gorey in Co Wexford.

A large number of youths had gathered in the area around the time of the alleged attack and were consuming significant quantities of alcohol, sources said.

This had hampered the initial inquiry, with some potential eye-witnesses giving investigators muddled or incomplete accounts of the night.

It is understood the girls allege they were sexually assaulted and one of them was allegedly raped. The girls are aged between 14 and 17.

The girls are from west Dublin and were in the Co Wexford town on holiday. Gardaí have obtained CCTV footage from the area.

It is believed the girls informed their parents of the alleged attack who then contacted gardaí and reported the allegation. The girls were examined and treated at a Sexual Assault Treatment Unit.

Courtown is popular with tourists and young people due to its nearby beaches. Along with nearby Riverchapel, the village has had issues with antisocial behaviour and underage drinking in recent years.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone who was in the Burrow area after 10pm on July 28th to contact gardaí in Gorey on 053-943 0690 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any Garda station.