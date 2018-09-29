Four Irish winners in €500,000 EuroMillions Plus draw

There were a record-matching four Irish winners in Friday’s EuroMillions Plus draw.

The four ticket-holders will each take home €500,000 after they all won the draw’s top prize.

The winning numbers were 11, 18, 22, 30, and 35.

Three of the winning tickets were sold in counties Kerry, Limerick and Sligo, while the fourth was purchased online.

Meanwhile, 10 players won €5,000 each in the Ireland-only raffle prize.

The National Lottery has urged players to check their tickets to see if they are among the lucky winners.