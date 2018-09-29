Man charged after €1m drugs seizure in Co Louth
Gardaí found the cannabis herb during a van search in the Collon area
The 25-year-old appeared at a special sitting of the district court on Friday night. File photograph: Bryan O’Brien /The Irish Times
A man has been charged in relation to a seizure of cannabis herb worth €1 million made by gardaí in Co Louth.
The 25-year-old appeared at a special sitting of the district court on Friday night where he faced a charge of possession of the drug for the purpose of sale or supply to others.
The drugs were seized when gardaí searched a van in the Kockaleva area of Collon on Thursday evening.
Two follow up searches were carried out in Ardee, Co Louth and Slane, Co Meath.
The seizure was the result of a cross border joint action force operation.