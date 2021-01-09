Fire brigade brings large fire under control at Dublin waste facility

Dublin Fire Brigade has brought a large fire at a waste facility in Ballyfermot under control.

Dublin Fire Brigade said eight units had attended at the scene of the blaze at the industrial premises in Kylemore Saturday night. The fire brigade said in an update in the early hours of Sunday that it was scaling back its response to the fire as it was now under control.

The fire service’s response included seven fire engines, a turntable ladder, a water tanker and a foam tanker.

It had advised those situated downwind of the blaze to keep their windows closed as the smoke travelled some distance.