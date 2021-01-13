Fianna Fáil members questions if students will return to school at end of month

Fianna Fáil members have questioned whether students will return to classrooms at the end of the month, at a meeting of the parliamentary party on Wednesday night.

Sources at the meeting said John Lahart, the party’s TD for Dublin south west, questioned whether the figures of new Covid infections will be low enough to allow for a return to school, or if students will end up losing more time.

Mr Lahart also asked whether schools would have to be closed again at some point in the future, but told the meeting “let’s not let the virus decide the fate of the Leaving Cert”, and that certainty was needed for children in exam years.

The meeting also heard criticisms of how unions handled the reopening of schools. Kildare North TD James Lawless said he was disappointed at how teachers unions had approached the issue, saying that they had threatened industrial action over five per cent of students returning for sixty per cent of the time, but in 100 per cent of the space available in school buildings.

Mr Lawless told the meeting that healthcare workers, gardaí, emergency services, retail workers, public transport and many other sectors had kept going to deliver essential services during the pandemic – and that the provision of education to Leaving Cert students was similarly an essential service.

He said that the traditional leaving cert should go ahead as an option, and that written exams shouldn’t be seen as a “poor relation” if predicted grades are used – but rather be seen as on an equal footing with predicted grades, “not an afterthought in November”.

Senator Lisa Chambers said unions need to step up in particular when it comes to getting special needs and vulnerable children back to school.

Wide-ranging debate

During a wide-ranging debate on Covid education, lasting around 90 minutes, the meeting also heard that Leaving Certificate students should be given extra time during exams or a greater choice of questions, if the exam goes ahead.

The call was made by Senator Malcolm Byrne during a debate on education, which also saw members of the parliamentary party raise concerns about lost classroom time for sixth years, and the impact of prolonged school closures on disadvantaged students and those with additional needs.

In a thinly veiled criticism of Minister for Higher and Further Education Simon Harris, Mr Byrne said Minister for Education Norma Foley should speak about third level education more as the relevant minister was more interested in speaking about health.

Mr Byrne also said there should be additional supports, and that if the option of predicted grades is taken up, the algorithm used needs to be audited early and explained to students.