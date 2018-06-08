Fewer Northerners identify as British than in any other UK region

SARAH BURNS

Fewer people in Northern Ireland think of themselves as British than in any other UK region, according to a new survey.

Only 47 per cent of people in Northern Ireland identified themselves as strongly British, in comparison to 82 per cent of people in England, 79 per cent in Wales and 59 per cent in Scotland.

The survey, which was conducted for the BBC by polling firm Lucid Talk, found 59 per cent of people in Northern Ireland identify themselves strongly as Irish, 58 per cent as Northern Irish and 56 per cent as European.

Of those surveyed, 29 per cent with a Protestant background defined themselves as Irish while only four per cent of those with a Catholic background identified as British.

More than a quarter (28 per cent) said the UK’s decision to leave the European Union has made them more likely to vote for a united Ireland.

Some 45 per cent of those surveyed said they would vote for Northern Ireland to stay in the UK while 42 per cent supported Northern Ireland leaving the UK and joining a united Ireland. Just under 13 per cent said they were undecided or would not vote.

Support for a united Ireland is stronger amongst young voters with nearly half of those under the age of 45 backing a united Ireland, 38 per cent preferring to stay in the UK while the remaining 13 per cent were undecided.

More than half of those surveyed still prefer a power sharing executive at Stormont. Over a quarter favour some form of joint authority between London and Dublin while 15 per cent would prefer direct rule from Westminster.

The survey involved 1,336 people across Northern Ireland who were contacted either online or by telephone in May.