Girl (16) missing since Wednesday night

Gardai are seeking the public’s help in tracing a 16-year-old girl from west Dublin who has been missing since Wednesday night.

The teenager was last seen in the Clonsilla area at 9.25pm on Wednesday.

Tory is described as 4 foot 10 inches in height, is of slight build, weighing around seven stone and has light brown/blonde hair. She has blue eyes and wears glasses.

Tory was last seen wearing a white short sleeved top, blue denim jacket, black and white cotton dungaree shorts, grey Nike runners and had a pink and brown bag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 6667000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.