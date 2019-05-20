Family of Jastine Valdez attend memorial on anniversary of her death

A memorial to student Jastine Valdez, who was murdered a year ago, was attended by her family over the weekend.

Tess and Danny Valdez along with other family members marked the one year anniversary of the murder of the 24-year-old at a mass at the Blessed Sacrament on Bachelors Walk in Dublin on Sunday.

Ms Valdez, who was originally from the Philippines, was studying accounting and finance at the Institute of Technology in Tallaght.

Ms Valdez was abducted on Saturday, May 19th, while walking along the R760 road near her home in Enniskerry, Co Wicklow. She was murdered shortly afterwards and her body was found the following Monday near Puck’s Castle Lane in Rathmichael, Co Dublin.

Her abductor and murderer, Mark Hennessy (40), a father of two who lived in Bray, Co Wicklow, was shot and killed by a garda in the Cherrywood industrial estate on May 20th.

An inquest into Ms Valdez’s death found she died of asphyxia.