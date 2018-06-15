Exhumed body not that of missing teenager Arlene Arkinson

A body exhumed in Sligo is not that of missing schoolgirl Arlene Arkinson, her family said.

Tests were carried out on remains found in Co Sligo.

15-year-old Arlene, from Castlederg in Co Tyrone, disappeared after a night out in Co Donegal in 1994.

She was last seen in the company of convicted child killer Robert Howard, who was cleared of her murder but remains the main suspect.

Her sister Kathleen Arkinson told the BBC that her “hope in finding the remains of my sister, Arlene, have been dashed again.” – PA