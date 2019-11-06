DUP MP apologises for affair and says he will not contest election

The outgoing DUP MP for Upper Bann David Simpson has announced he is not going to contest the Westminster general election in December.

Mr Simpson (60), in making a statement about his decision on Wednesday, referred to an extra-marital affair that was first reported in Northern Ireland last year. He has since reconciled with his wife.

Mr Simpson, who has held the seat since he won it from former Ulster Unionist Party first minister David Trimble in 2005, had a majority of almost 8,000 votes over Sinn Féin’s John O’Dowd in the last general election in 2017.

“In recent times it has been well publicised that I made a mistake that brought hurt to my wife and family as well as bringing heartache to another family,” he said on Wednesday.

“These were my mistakes and for them I am truly sorry. I have learned from my failings and my wife and children have given me a precious second chance and together we intend to look to the future together,” he added.

Mr Simpson said that many of his friends and colleagues had encouraged him to again contest the election. “But having served the people of Upper Bann for over fourteen years, I have decided not to do so and that this is the right time to pass the baton on,” he said.

The DUP leader Arlene Foster thanked Mr Simpson for his work. “His service has been characterised by dedication to the people who elected him and his business skills and experience were used to the benefit of Upper Bann,” she said.

“I wish him well as he takes a new direction in life and I know that he will continue to use his many talents to the benefit of the party and the wider Northern Ireland cause,” said Ms Foster.