Dunkettle Interchange upgrade to be delayed by 12 months

A major upgrade of the Dunkettle Interchange in Co Cork could be delayed by 12 months after Transport Infrastructure Ireland and contractor Sisk failed to agree a price for the project.

Sisk won the contract for the upgrade of the Dunkettle Interchange in June 2018 but the contract included a provision that if TII and the contractor did not agree a price on the main construction works, then TII could go back to the market place and seek new tenders.

Today in a statement, TII and Sisk confirmed that agreement had not been reached between the parties in keeping with the terms of the contract which required that the forecasted costs must be agreed prior to proceeding with the main construction works.

According to the statement, TII and Sisk “remain committed to advancing the project” but informed sources have told The Irish Times that the decision to activate this aspect of the contract and put it back out to tender will delay by the project by about 12 months.

The project was originally budgeted to cost €100 million when it was first announced in 2011 but The Irish Times has learned that estimates on the cost now vary widely with some putting it at €115 million while others have predicted it may total as much as €170 million.

The work involves putting in place an interchange just north of the Jack Lynch Tunnel to allow traffic travelling north-south on the M8 and traffic travelling east-west on the N25 move freely in either direction freely with slip roads providing links between both major arteries.

The interchange is currently used by about 100,000 vehicles per day and the proposed upgrade, which will result in the removal of the current signalized system operating on a roundabout on the northern exit of the Jack Lynch Tunnel, is designed to cater for future growth up to 2050.

It is now anticipated the contract will be awarded in 2020 with sectional openings scheduled to take place in 2022 with full completion in 2023.