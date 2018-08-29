Dublin Port Tunnel reopens following lorry incident

Both lanes of the Dublin Port Tunnel have reopened following an incident involving an articulated lorry at about midday, which resulted in serious traffic congestion in the area and the wider city centre.

In a tweet announcing the reopening of the tunnel, Transport Infrastructure Ireland urged drivers to take care while using the route.

The tunnel was closed in both directions for more than four hours due to an incident in the tunnel bore involving an “unsecured load on a HGV”.

There was very heavy traffic on some northside routes and on both the north and south quays running through the city centre during the afternoon.

The Dublin Fire Brigade had four tenders on the scene, but shortly before 4pm it said it had withdrawn all its units.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland asked road users to either delay their journey or use an alternative route, while the Garda urged people looking to make ferry crossings this evening to allow extra time to get to their destination.

Trucks on city centre quays after ban lifted due to incident in Dublin Port Tunnel. Photograph: Patrick Logue

Shortly after the incident, the Garda lifted the five-axle truck ban in the city centre, which allowed trucks to exit the area but led to gridlocked conditions elsewhere.