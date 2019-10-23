Dublin Marathon: Details of this weekend’s traffic diversions

Traffic diversions are in place this weekend for the annual Dublin Marathon on Sunday. Over 20,000 runners from across 50 different countries are taking part in the race, which begins at Merrion Square at 9am.

A number of road closures will be in place from Friday until Monday to facilitate the event. Merrion Square North will close from 7.30pm on Friday until 4pm on Monday. Merrion Square South will close from 6am on Saturday until 8pm on Sunday.

Dublin City Council has published a full list of closures along the Marathon route on its website.

Temporary closures are also in place at the Phoenix Park, Castleknock Road, College Road, Tower Road, Knockmaroon Road, Inchicore Road, Drimnagh Road, Templeogue Road and Roebuck Road from 8.45am until 4.45pm on Sunday.

South city traffic on Rock Road/Merrion Road wishing to travel to the city centre will be diverted via Merrion Gates, Strand Road, Beach Road, Irishtown Road, Ringsend Road and Pearse Street.

North city traffic on Finglas Road & Ballymun Road, wishing to travel to the city centre, will be diverted via Whitworth Road, Dorset Street and Gardiner Street.

Organisers have said traffic diversions will vary as the race proceeds and pedestrian access will be maintained.

Diversions will be in place for a number of bus services as closures and restrictions are implemented. Full details of affected routes are available on the Dublin Bus website.

Luas services will operate as normal on Saturday and Sunday, with Sunday operating hours and frequency running on the Bank Holiday Monday.