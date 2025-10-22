Merck to close Arklow plant with loss of 100 jobs

Merck announced earlier this week that it will expand the value of its investments in the US to more than $70 billion (€60.4 billion), as the drugmaker looks to scale up its manufacturing and research footprint in the country.: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg

Merck, the German life sciences multinational, is to close its plant in Arklow, Co Wicklow, in 2028, with the loss of 100 jobs.

Staff at the plant were notified of the decision on Wednesday morning, and consultations are due to take place between the company and trade union Siptu, which represents staff.

It is understood that employee contracts will be unaffected during the consultation period.

The plant makes active ingredients for pharmaceutical products.

In a statement, Merck said: “Following a strategic portfolio review of products at our Arklow, Ireland site, the decision has been made to discontinue the API (active pharmaceutical ingredients portfolio.

“As a result of this decision, it is proposed to discontinue operations at the Arklow facility by the end of 2028, consultation on this proposal will commence immediately.”

“This is of significant concern for the Arklow area, impacting on about 100 employees,” said Malcolm Byrne, Fianna Fáil TD for Wicklow-Wexford.

“It is critical if possible that they can be redeployed within the company. The company has assured me that they are about to engage with unions and employee representatives.”

Mr Byrne added: “I know the site and quite a few working there.

“I will be raising this directly with Government that we look to ensure that we have a replacement in place before 2028. Arklow has a rich tradition in the field of chemical production, and we need every agency to focus on finding a new enterprise.”

The company has been reached for comment.

Merck is not part of the US drug multinational Merck Sharp and Dohme (MSD), which also has operations in the Republic.