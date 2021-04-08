Dublin City Council sets up task force to steer post-Covid recovery

A task force to steer the recovery of Dublin city as Covid-19 restrictions are eased has been established by Dublin City Council.

The group made up of senior council officials along with Fianna Fáil councillor Claire O’Connor, who chairs the council’s economic development and enterprise committee, aims to “shape a physical, economic, social and cultural recovery strategy for the city post-Covid-19”.

Its primary focus will be on the city’s economic core, specifically the non-residential areas between the Royal and Grand Canals to the north and south, and from the docklands in the east to Heuston Station in the west.

Commerce and culture

The task force will co-ordinate internal council services involved in the recovery as well as liaising with the city’s businesses, social and cultural organisations, and gardaí.

Chief among its plans will be the promotion of outdoor trading and dining, the rollout of public toilets, events organisation, a policing and safety strategy, and promoting and “lobbying on behalf of the city centre”.

Strategies will also be devised for transportation.

“The overall objective is to contribute to the recovery of the city centre by creating a roadmap for the delivery of the city council’s vision in line with the Government’s plans for relaxing Covid-19 restrictions and for reopening the economy,” the council said.

The initiative will continue until December 31st, at which stage it will be subject to review.