Driver in his 80s dies in two-car collision in Co Wexford

A man in his 80s has died after a two-car collision in Co Wexford this afternoon.

The man was fatally injured when his car, of which he was the only occupant, was in collision with another at Forth Commons at about 1.25pm.

He was pronounced dead a short time later at Wexford General Hospital. The female driver of the second car, in her 20s, and a male front-seat passenger, also in his 20s, both received minor injuries.

The stretch of road was closed to facilitate an examination by Garda forensic collision investigators and local diversions were put in place. The stretch has since reopened.

Gardaí wish to appeal for witnesses to contact Wexford Garda station on 053-916 5200, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.