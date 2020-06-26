Driver and cyclist die following crash in Co Limerick

Two men have died following a collision between a car and a bicycle early on Friday morning in Co Limerick.

The incident occurred at about 12.15am on Friday, on the Hyde Road in Limerick.

The male driver of the car and a male cyclist were both pronounced dead at the scene. A spokesman for the gardaí said their ages are unconfirmed at this time.

A front seat passenger in the car, a male youth in his teens, was also injured in the collision and was taken by ambulance to University Hospital, Limerick, with non-life threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

Forensic Collision Investigators will examine the scene on Friday morning. The road remains closed with local diversions in place.

Gardaí at Roxboro Road are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward. Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area at the time to make this footage available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Roxboro Road Garda station on 061 214340 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.