Teenager who lost both legs in farm accident has one goal: to return home and to school

Féile O’Sullivan (13) has one main goal after she lost both her legs in a farm accident in July.

The teenager, who has undergone 40 operations, wants to return to her home in Allihies in west Cork next year and sit her summer exams alongside her classmates.

Her family says the tractor accident hasn’t changed who she is but has “just changed what she now needs”.

Her community in the remote town on the western tip of the Beara Peninsula has raised more than €650,000 to assist the teenager.

The sports-loving teenager was airlifted to Cork University Hospital in the aftermath of the accident, which happened just days before her birthday. She was transferred to the Children’s Health Ireland Hospital in Crumlin, Dublin, a week later following the stabilisation of her condition.

Féile has had as many as three operations in one day and her hospital chart is “the size of an encyclopedia”.

Féile O'Sullivan suffered life-changing injuries in a farm accident

Independent councillor Finbarr Harrington, who is a spokesman for the O’Sullivan family, said that Féile has been inspirational in the aftermath of the life-changing incident.

“Féile herself, well her attitude is just unbelievable. Even the doctors are taken by her. She is so positive.

“She is a great kid. We can only imagine what she has been through. She understands the challenge that she has and the difficulties she will face.”

Her mum Maureen has been at her bedside since the incident on July 2nd.

The four-person fundraising committee for Féile met for the first time on the August bank holiday weekend.

Cllr Harrington admits that, given the remote geographical location of Allihies, they never expected funds to flow in as quickly as they did.

“It’s phenomenal. We live right out in the periphery of the peninsula a hundred miles from Cork. We are surrounded by water. It is a parish of probably less than 300 adults.

“The big thing for us is that we started out with Garnish GAA. We reached out to the GAA community first and then we went further afield. Then it branched in to all other sports. Then the country and western music [scene] came on board. The whole uniting of support has been just phenomenal.”

Féile O'Sullivan in hospital during treatment

Cllr Harrington said the “outpouring of love and support” has reinforced his faith in “basic human decency”.

”I think people felt that it could have happened to anyone. Especially people in the farming community.”

Cllr Harrington said they have reached out to experts on how best to assist Féile in the coming months and years.

“She is going to have a lifetime of challenges ahead. We have teamed up with All-Ireland GAA Golf Challenge charity. They host a major golfing event every year. We secured a brand new wheelchair accessible car from them. So it is things like that. Looking to the future for Féile.”

Féile will require additional surgery and intensive rehabilitation, specialist care, physiotherapy, emotional support and home adaptations.

She has been described as being full of life, energy and fun – a “pure messer” who adores dogs and horses.

Farming is in her blood and she loves nature and the outdoors. Féile adores all sport including Gaelic football, soccer and gymnastics.

She has been inundated with messages of support and has kept in contact with her friends via social media and video calls.

Donations can be made to the appeal for the “true warrior” at https://gofund.me/6ba19485