Derry bus firm cancels shopping tour to Dundrum after ‘double checking’ rules

A Northern Ireland bus company has cancelled a proposed shopping tour from Derry to Dundrum Town Centre in Dublin and apologised for attempting to organise the trip.

GD Tours posted on social media on Wednesday that seats priced £25 were available for a return trip to the centre which would leave Derry at 7am on Saturday, December 5th.

“With shops closing in the north tomorrow [Thursday] at 12 midnight! The south is reopening on the Monday 30th lets get seats sold and have a relaxing day to the biggest shopping centre in Ireland!!” it said.

In a statement on Thursday, the Derry-based company said: “Regarding the shopping trip to Dundrum it won’t be going ahead as after double checking travel restriction it’s not possible at this time thank you for all the interest if I have offended anyone in anyway I again am sorry.”

Dundrum Town Centre had earlier said the trip was “not in line with Government guidance” and that the organiser was not affiliated with the centre.

“We look forward to welcoming customers back to the centre, and all visits must be in-line with Government guidance. We ask that all visitors are responsible and consider others when visiting,” it said.

The State is due to exit the Level 5 restrictions after Tuesday and the expectation is that shops deemed to be non-essential will be allowed to reopen next week.

In Northern Ireland, new curbs will from Friday see pubs, restaurants, non-essential retail and close contact services close for two weeks to help curb the spread of the virus ahead of Christmas.