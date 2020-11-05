Dart services to be suspended on northside line for next two weekends

Dart services over the next two weekends between Malahide/Howth and Grand Canal Dock will be suspended due to engineering works.

Over November 7/8th and 14/15th, bus operators will be accepting rail tickets, and Dart services will operate between Grand Canal Dock and Bray/Greystones only.

The interruption to services is due to the final phase of Irish Rail’s resignalling of the Dart network from Howth/Malahide to Sandymount.

Full week-day Dart services will resume from Monday, November 9th. A revised and reduced schedule will continue until Friday.

All rail services to and through Connolly Station in Dublin will also be suspended over the next two weekends, Irish Rail has said.

Maynooth services will operate an hourly service to/from Docklands Station, instead of Connolly, and M3 Parkway services will be suspended.

Northern commuter (Drogheda) services will operate and hourly service to/from Malahide, with bus transfers between Malahide and Connolly

Services will operate between Belfast and Drogheda, with bus transfers between Drogheda and Connolly.

A revised schedule will operate between Sligo and Maynooth, with bus transfers between Maynooth and Connolly. Services will operate between Rosslare Europort and Bray, with bus transfers between Bray and Connolly.