Two men arrested after estimated €86,000 in drugs seized

Two men have been arrested in Co Laois after an estimated € 86,000 worth of drugs was seized in recent days.

Gardaí attached to the Laois Divisional Drug Unit executed a search warrant at an apartment in Portlaoise at 10.30pm on Tuesday.

Cocaine and cannabis with an estimated street value of € 72,500 and a large amount of drug paraphernalia and cash was found during the search, which was part of an operation into the supply of drugs in Co Laois.

A man in his early 30s was arrested at the scene and taken to Portlaoise Garda station, where he is being detained under Section 2, of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

During a follow-up search of a vehicle in Portlaoise, gardaí­ seized an estimated €3,500 of cocaine and over €3,000 in cash. A man in his mid 30s was arrested and taken to Portlaoise Garda station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

This man has since been charged and will appear in court at a later date.

A second follow-up search was also carried out in Ballinrobe, Co Mayo, early on Wednesday morning, and cannabis with an estimated street value of €10,000 was seized.