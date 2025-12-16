Six key moments in the unravelling of Jim Gavin and Fianna Fáil’s presidential campaign

Across June and July, Jim Gavin (right), Jack Chambers (centre) and senior officials talk and held meetings, including with Taoiseach Micheál Martin, before Gavin confirmed he wanted to stand. Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins

The Fianna Fáil review into its presidential election fiasco has dropped – and it is full of detail about the ill-starred campaign. Here is what we have learned.

1. ‘No procedure’ in place

The report is scathing about how Fianna Fáil selects presidential candidates, sketching out a system where people “seek out the patronage of senior figures within the party” while putative candidates were “placed at a disadvantage” by not being able to declare their candidacy before early September.

It outlines how former senior figures like Bertie Ahern and Mary Hanafin sought support but were unsuccessful, with Ahern only learning that he wouldn’t get the backing of the leadership through the media. With a loose process underpinning things, progress was “at best haphazard” through the summer

The report finds it is “extraordinary that no procedure” has been put in place for selecting a candidate.

2. Courting Jim Gavin during ‘silly season’

Former Dublin footballer Keith Barr made the initial approach to Fianna Fáil deputy leader Jack Chambers in early June, saying Jim Gavin was “one of the greatest football managers of all time”. Across June and July, Gavin, Chambers and senior officials talk and hold meetings, including with the Taoiseach Micheál Martin, before Gavin confirms he wants to put his name forward.

The report finds that Gavin was supported by Martin and Chambers. But the party leadership decide that August “known as ‘silly season’ in political media circles” is a bad time to launch a campaign. None of this is known to the wider party, it seems, with Billy Kelleher suggesting to Martin’s top aide Deirdre Gillane that the Taoiseach himself should run in mid-August. Meanwhile, more inbound queries come to the Taoiseach from MEP Cynthia Ní Mhurchú about the possibility of her going forward.

3. No polling

During the early stages of the campaign, polling was undertaken on various runners and riders, organised by party grandee Peter MacDonagh (widely known as “the child of Prague” within party circles, as he resides in the Czech capital). It showed nobody in the running enjoyed a particularly strong position. But no polling was done on Gavin before his nomination.

4. Gavin told ‘any disgruntled tenant’ would go public

Senior officials undertook due diligence which they “believe was exhaustive”, including research, examination of public documents, media articles and meetings with Gavin, as well as warning him regarding the likelihood of intense scrutiny and the need to keep the party briefed. The report says the discussions with Gavin were “more detailed” due to his political inexperience and it was flagged to him that “any disgruntled tenant” would almost certainly go public.

5. ‘It is evident that the matter is very serious’ – the campaign unravels

The report details how the Irish Independent journalist Fionnán Sheahan approached Gillane about a potential issue with a tenant on September 5th and emails Fianna Fáil three days later saying he wants to question Gavin about a “particular issue arising with a tenant”. Dublin South West TD John Lahart sends a text to Chambers on the same day referencing a potential issue with a tenant who was a journalist “and the return of a deposit”. Gavin says he has no recollection of these issues, of not returning a deposit or having a tenant who was a journalist.

The report bluntly states “nothing further was done” following this.

After a story detailing the matter was published in the Irish Independent, the former tenant, Sunday World deputy editor Nall Donald, contacts the party – on October 4th. A Fianna Fáil press officer who was travelling with Gavin takes the call, and on hearing the tenant’s name for the first time, Gavin “appears to recognise” it – undertaking to make additional inquiries.

Phone calls continue between Gavin and Fianna Fáil officials, with the review noting: “It is evident that the matter is very serious.” Gavin reviews his records and accepts he received at least some of the payments in question.

The following day, October 5th, after a debate on RTÉ’s The Week in Politics, Chambers and Martin tell Gavin they’re not in a position to recommend the party continue to support him. The candidate returns to party HQ that evening, is helped to draft a statement, and he withdraws from the race.

6. Costs and conclusions

The review estimates that the total cost of the campaign was approximately €350,000-€400,000.

It argues there should be a specific timeline for nominations, with new rules giving a weighted vote to councillors, TDs, officials and the wider membership in the selection process.