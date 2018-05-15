Dart services resume following incident at Howth Junction

Dart services resumed shortly after 11am following a five-hour period of disruption following an incident at Howth Junction early on Tuesday.

Irish Rail said emergency services attended the scene at Howth Junction when an out-of-service Dart heading north to Malahide struck and fatally injured a person on the line at Howth Junction.

Major disruption to morning peak DART & Northern Commuter: emergency services attending incident at Howth Junction.



No DART between Malahide/Howth & Killester



Northern Commuter operating Dundalk/Drogheda to Malahide.



Dublin Bus accepting rail tickets. — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) May 15, 2018

During the disruption no Dart services operated between Malahide or Howth and Harmonstown stations and the Northern Commuter service is operated between Dundalk and Drogheda or Newry and Malahide only.

Dublin Bus accepted rail tickets while the rail services were disrupted.

In a Tweet shortly after 11am Irish Rail said the line was reopening and that full services would resume. “Delays remain but will ease,” the rail operator said.