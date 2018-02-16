Cyril Byrne of The Irish Times named Photographer of the Year
Byrne won overall award based on excellence of portfolio and also won several categories
2nd Nature and the Environment - Starlings gather to roost at Ballywilliam, Co Wexford. Photographs: Cyril Byrne / The Irish Times
Cyril Byrne of The Irish Times has been named Photographer of the Year 2018 at the annual Press Photographers Association of Ireland awards.
He won the overall award based on the excellence of his portfolio, while also winning awards in several categories including those of Daily Life and People, Nature and Environment and Arts and Entertainment.
The awards ceremony took place at Croke Park, Dublin on Friday night.
Awards were presented across nine categories - news, daily life and people, nature and the environment, politics, sports action, sports feature, portrait, art and entertainment and reportage.
There was also a dedicated award for multimedia which was won by Bryan O’Brien of The Irish Times.
The judging panel, chaired by Dermot O’Shea, included internationally renowned photographers Tom Stoddart and Eamonn McCabe.
Commenting on Cyril Byrne’s portfolio, which won him Press Photographer of the Year 2018, the judges said: “This portfolio comprehensively shows the ability and imagination of the photographer over a wide range of subjects and situations. The judges felt that the photographer displayed an incredible ability over the many disciplines and facets of press photography. The many subjects dealt with in this portfolio shows the commitment to quality and presentation. A collection of images to be very proud of.”
The multimedia award was judged by Michael Lee, RTÉ cameraman and Philip Bromwell, RTÉ News video and mobile journalist.
Other Irish Times winners included Brenda Fitzsimons who won second prize in the portrait category and Alan Betson who won second prize in the arts and entertainment category.
Justin Kernoghan of Photopress Belfast won first prize in the news category, while Ryan Byrne of Inpho won first prize in the sports action category.
This year marks 40 years since the founding of The Press Photographers Association of Ireland.
Its president Robbie Reynolds, said: “Our awards reward the very best of Irish press photography from our members right around the island of Ireland. Over the years, our members have seen vast changes in the field - from processing to the instant sending of digital imagery, some feats which would have seemed impossible when our association first began.”
The gala awards ceremony also saw the awarding of three honorary memberships of The Press Photographers Association of Ireland, for outstanding contribution to the association and press photography in Ireland.
These went to Henry Wills, western representative of the Press Photographers Association of Ireland and former photographer with The Western People, Pádraig Ó’Flannabhra, Tipperary-based photographer and Matt Kavanagh, former Irish Times photographer.
The Press Photographers Association of Ireland Press Photographer of the Year 2018 Exhibition, featuring 107 prints, will be on display in The Library at the RDS, Dublin 4, from Monday, February 19th for two weeks. It will then go on tour, visiting selected venues nationwide.
See www.ppai.ie for exhibition tour updates and to view the full collection of winning and highly commended images.
Full list of winners:
PHOTOGRAPHER OF YEAR 2018
Cyril Byrne, The Irish Times
NEWS
1 Justin Kernoghan
2 Mark Marlow
3 Laura Hutton, Collins Agency
DAILY LIFE AND PEOPLE
1 Steve Humphreys, Independent News and Media (INM)
2 John Kelly, Clare Champion
3 Cyril Byrne, The Irish Times
SPORTS ACTION
1 Ryan Byrne, Inpho Photography
2 Morgan Treacy, Inpho Photography
3 Dan Sheridan, Inpho Photography
SPORTS FEATURE
1 Morgan Treacy, Inpho Photography
2 Dan Sheridan, Inpho Photography
3 Eóin Noonan, Sportsfile
PORTRAIT
1 Gerry Mooney, INM
2 Brenda Fitzsimons, The Irish Times
3 Don MacMonagle, Don MacMonagle Photography
NATURE AND THE ENVIRONMENT
1 Cathal Noonan
2 Cyril Byrne, The Irish Times
3 Cyril Byrne, The Irish Times
POLITICS
1 Gerry Mooney, INM
2 Mark Condren, INM
3 Cyril Byrne, The Irish Times
ART AND ENTERTAINMENT
1 Sasko Lazarov, Photocall Ireland
2 Alan Betson, The Irish Times
3 Cyril Byrne, The Irish Times
REPORTAGE
1 Stephen McCarthy, Sportsfile
2 John Kelly, Clare Champion
3 Tom Honan
MULTIMEDIA
Bryan O’Brien, The Irish Times