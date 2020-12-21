Covid crisis: Food supplies secure and festive stock in place

There is no immediate threat to food supplies in the Republic and retailers stress almost all of the Christmas stock sourced externally is already here.

The French government has closed its border to arrivals from Britain for 48 hours, meaning no lorries can travel to and from Dover – the main gateway to Europe. With that route sealed – due to a mutated strain of Covid-19 in southern England and the land bridge from Ireland to France consequently closed – supply chain experts warn that we can expect shortages if the situation persists.

The first sign of a pinch point in supermarkets is likely to be on unseasonal produce – fruits, vegetables and salad leaves grown in southern Europe through the winter.

“We are not going to run out of food, that is the first thing,” said TU Dublin academic Damien O’Reilly. “But we might see shortages in some areas for a week or 10 days in the post-Christmas period.”

He added that “one of the few positives of Brexit is that there has been a lot of stockpiling . . . so there will be warehouses across the country full of dried and tinned goods.”

He also said that in terms of dairy and meat, we are or easily can be self-sufficient. “Most of the packaged goods are either already here or in the UK so as long as those routes stay open there should be no problems.”

He highlighted contingency plans which should allow Irish retailers and wholesalers to establish new routes from continental Europe into Ireland at least in the medium term. Although he said that in the short term the issue would have to be resolved to ensure food supplies into and out of the United Kingdom.

Retailers with operations in Ireland and the UK stressed they did not foresee supply problems in the days ahead.

“Due to Brexit we have been . . . preparing for possible outcomes for more than three years,” said a Lidl spokeswoman. “We have also been downsizing our reliance on the mainland UK land bridge for quite some time, as well as planning alternative haulier routes.”

Buying director at Aldi John Curtin said that all its Christmas stock transported through the UK has arrived in Ireland and has been distributed to stores ahead of Christmas Day. Its network of stores are fully stocked, he added.

Marks & Spencer also downplayed supply worries over the festive season.

Retail Ireland, the Ibec group that represents sector employers, said that due to Brexit retailers have contingency plans to manage disruption to supply chains from, and through, the UK.

Warning from big British multiple

In Britain Sainsbury’s warned that gaps would start to appear on shelves within days unless transport routes with mainland Europe are not reopened quickly.

“If nothing changes, we will start to see gaps over the coming days on lettuce, some salad leaves, cauliflowers, broccoli and citrus fruit,” said the country’s second largest grocer,

It urged the British and French governments to find a solution that prioritises the immediate passage of produce and any other food at ports.

Meanwhile the British Retail Consortium said retailers had stocked up ahead of Christmas which should prevent immediate problems.