Covid-19: WHO envoy warns of ‘a lot of sickness and death in Ireland’

The World Health Organisation’s (WHO) special envoy on Covid-19, Dr David Nabarro has warned that there is going to be “a lot of sickness and death in Ireland in the next two months” if people are not careful.

He said Ireland should focus on getting everyone to adhere to preventative measures. Dr Nabarro told Newstalk Breakfast that there was a middle path between a complete lockdown and the easing of restrictions. A national lockdown should only be considered when figures were “very bad”.

He also said that he did not like fines (for noncompliance to regulations), he said he preferred people to choose to do the right thing.

A robust system to test, trace and isolate needed to be in place for every county so that outbreaks could be identified and dealt with as they arose. There also needed to be a system of financial supports so people did not fear losing money if they did not go to work because they were sick.

Senior Government figures have stressed there were no immediate plans for a short lockdown, known as a “circuit breaker”, despite the deteriorating coronavirus metrics over the weekend.

Regional restrictions rather than a national lockdown may be the next step taken by the Government if action is needed to halt sharply rising case numbers.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin on Sunday urged the public to change their behaviours so “we can make Level 3 work, protect lives and livelihoods” and stop Covid-19 spreading.

Dr Nabarro said not moving from Level 3 to Level 5 was risky, he said. It would be a month to six weeks before it would be known if that had been the “right pathway”.

Dr Nabarro pointed out that there has been real build up of the virus in other parts of Europe, there was no reason to believe that Ireland was going to escape.

“If you’re going to stay at Level 3 then please do everything to stop the spread of the virus,” he urged.