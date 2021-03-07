Covid-19: Vaccination for those aged 16-69 with serious illnesses ‘will start this week’, says HSE

The Health Service Executive (HSE) will this week start the vaccination of people between ages 16 and 69 with serious illnesses, chief executive Paul Reid said on Sunday.

He said about 10,000 people in this category will get the Covid-19 vaccine as part of the initial process this week.

Mr Reid said overall there could be a very high number of people in the serious illness categor – potentially up to 150,000. He said the HSE had started a process of identifying the individuals concerned.

Mr Reid said in the coming week the HSE would begin administering about 10,000 vaccines to people who fall into the very-high-risk category.

“In essence in the first week it will be people with intellectual/neurological issues, particularly in disability homes and settings.”

However, Mr Reid said that in parallel the HSE was working through a clear list of the key chronic illnesses such as cancer and those relating to kidney, lung, neurological and obesity issues.

The HSE chief told RTÉ’s “This Week” programme on Sunday that overall the three current vaccine providers had given commitments to supply collectively 1.2 million doses by the end of the first quarter.

However, he said about 200,000 doses were scheduled to arrive on the final day or so of the month.

The HSE advised family doctors this weekend they may not receive all the supply anticipated for patients in the over-80 age cohort this week. This is due to changes in the supply line of the Moderna vaccine.

However, the HSE maintained the shortfall will be made up in the weeks ahead.

The HSE told GPs on Saturday night it was still expected the vaccination of all people in the community aged over 70 would be completed on schedule by mid May.

The HSE said due to a reprofiling of the Moderna vaccine delivery schedule, the total vaccine doses available for distribution in the coming weeks was “now slightly less than previously advised”.

“ The available vaccine supply is approximately 15 per cent less than the required amount to meet the total over-80 cohort. This means you may not receive the total order for these coming weeks but, in all instances, the amount you are to receive will be advised to you and any shortfall in vaccine for the over-80 age group will be allocated in your next order and so on through March with a significant ramp-up in vaccine delivery in April as increased supplies arrive in Ireland.

“Unfortunately, these supply issues are outside of our control. However, if any additional supply becomes available, this will be provided to you at the earliest opportunity,” the HSE said.

The HSE said more than 1,300 GP practices representing in excess of 3,000 family doctors and and their teams had now received their first delivery “which has ensured that the vast majority of 72,000 over 85-year-olds will have been administered with the first dose”.

“ In addition, with the expert management of vaccine supplies, use of Moderna and some second deliveries, GPs have already vaccinated a significant number of those in the 80 to 84 age cohort. We are now moving into the next phase of the programme and we expect that in all nearly 95,000 doses will have been administered by the end of this week (W/c 1st March) with a further 37,000 being distributed in the coming week (W/c 8th March).”

The HSE said there were “a very small number of practices, now less than 30, who are due to receive first delivery next week for their over 85s”. It said it was also intended to start the vaccination of those who are homebound and in acute hospitals.

On Saturday the number of vaccines administered in the State passed half a million, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said.

“Just been informed by the HSE that we have passed the half a million mark of #CovidVaccine doses administered,” Mr Martin tweeted on Saturday.

“Good news. The vaccines are having a significant impact on mortality and serious illness. The number of Covid patients in hospitals and ICU is reducing all the time,” he said.

The number of Covid-19 patients in ICU dipped below 100 on Friday night. Latest figures show there are 103 in ICU and 423 in hospital.

There were 539 new cases of Covid-19 and 14 further deaths reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team on Saturday.