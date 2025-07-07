Ireland

Irishman (30s) dies after being struck by car in California

Co Donegal native, who has a partner and young children, had been living in US for a number of years

An Irishman has been killed in a road incident in the United States. Photograph: iStock
Stephen Maguire
Mon Jul 07 2025 - 08:20

An Irishman has been killed in a road incident in the United States.

The man, a native of Co Donegal, was struck by a car in the early hours of Sunday in California.

The man, aged in his mid 30s, had been living in the US for a number of years. He has a partner and is a father of young children.

His immediate family in Co Donegal have been informed of his death. However, his name has not been released publicly until all family members have been contacted.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has been contacted.

