Changes in housing support creating ‘frightening situation’ for Ukrainian families

Brian Killoran, national coordinator of the Ukraine Civil Society Forum: `Hosting has provided an alternative to accommodation centres, but if you get a 20 per cent reduction across the board, where do these people go?' Photograph: Laura Hutton

The Government’s push to move Ukrainian refugees out of State-run accommodation and into private rental housing has created a “frightening situation” for families who came to Ireland seeking safety, advocacy groups have warned.

The State’s reduction of the monthly Accommodation Recognition Payment for those hosting Ukrainians makes it “even more difficult for these families to find independent housing”, Fiona Hurley, chief executive of Nasc, the Migrant & Refugee Rights Centre, has warned.

From July 8th, recipients of the ARP will see the payment, which is made in arrears, drop to €600 for the first time.

What was previously an €800 monthly payment “made it more feasible for families” to move on from State accommodation and find a place to live, said Ms Hurley. “A lot of families see no pathway into housing now, the ARP was really their only opportunity.”

The ARP is a tax-free monthly State payment for homeowners who provide accommodation to people fleeing the war in Ukraine. Introduced in 2022, the payment was originally set at €400 before increasing to €800 later that year. In June 2025, the payment officially dropped to €600.

There are 80,031 Ukrainians living in the State under the European Union’s Temporary Protection directive, according to the latest figures from the Central Statistics Office.

Of these, 39,734 people, including nearly 8,800 children, are being hosted by 17,097 Irish homeowners in receipt of the ARP. Dublin is home to the highest number of hosts receiving the ARP followed by Counties Donegal, Cork, Kerry and Mayo.

The number of private properties used to house Ukrainian arrivals through the scheme has risen steadily, from 19,222 in January to 21,790 in June.

Despite this increase, civil society groups are preparing for a drop in hosting opportunities once the reduced payment reaches people’s bank accounts this week. Brian Killoran, national coordinator of the Ukraine Civil Society Forum, says local authorities have warned that up to one-fifth of hosts in some parts of the country may “disengage”.

“Hosting has provided an alternative to accommodation centres, but if you get a 20 per cent reduction across the board, where do these people go?” said Mr Killoran.

Reducing the payment is “counter-productive to the overall aim of continuing accommodation for those displaced by war”, he added.

“The temporary protection directive has been extended until 2027, but there’s still a huge question mark around Ukrainians’ accommodation and integration.”

The Government’s failure to mention Ukrainian refugees in its programme for Government is “staggering”, says Mr Killoran. “The war in Ukraine is still very much a live issue. It’s in our interest to provide a clear pathway for integration to the Ukrainian community in Ireland.”

A Department of Justice spokesman said Ukrainian refugees could request the support of the Irish Red Cross or their local authority when a hosting arrangement comes to an end.

“If an accommodation solution cannot be found locally, Ukrainian beneficiaries may present at Citywest Transit Hub where a new offer of State -supported emergency accommodation may be made based on their circumstances, and subject to availability,” he said.

More than 100 Ukrainians seeking protection continue to arrive in Ireland each week – 114 arrived during the final week of May, and 153 arrived during the first week of June.

Meanwhile, the Government has announced plans to relocate nearly 2,500 Ukrainians living in more than 70 State-provided accommodation units between now and December. These housing contracts have been terminated for various reasons, including a “reduced need overall”, so they can be returned to “tourism, student or private use”, according to a statement on the Department of Justice website.

Desmond Moore, who is hosting a Ukrainian woman and her two sons in a flat connected to his home outside Gorey, Co Wexford, said the ARP cut is “short-sighted” and “disrespectful” to hosts. It also risks pushing Ukrainian families into homelessness, which will force the State to spend more money, he added.

An ARP means test could be introduced to offer lower support payments to Ukrainians in employment who can afford to pay rent, said Mr Moore. ARP payments could also be tiered based on average regional rents, while the State could introduce a parallel scheme for landlords renting to social housing or low income tenants “so that Irish citizens get the same benefits”, he added.

Mr Moore and his wife will not be asking their Ukrainian guests to leave once the payment goes down. However, he is concerned that other hosts with lower incomes will be forced to ask Ukrainians to leave. Those who signed up to the programme for financial reasons may also step away, he adds.

“Ireland’s humanitarian response has been largely successful because it has relied on community goodwill,” said Mr Moore. “Undermining that goodwill in the name of budgetary optics or political positioning is a short-sighted move with potentially long-lasting consequences.”