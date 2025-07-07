Crime & Law

Possible feud link investigated after man in 30s fatally injured in Dublin attack

Suspect arrested after victim found unresponsive in a house in Shancastle, Clondalkin

The scene in Dublin 22 where the man was discovered was undergoing an examination by members of the Garda Technical Bureau on Monday. Photograph: Collins
Conor Lally
Mon Jul 07 2025 - 13:17

Gardaí investigating a fatal attack on a man in west Dublin early on Monday have arrested a suspect for questioning.

Though the inquiry is at an early stage, detectives are trying to determine if the victim was fatally assaulted as part of a local dispute or feud.

The alarm was raised just before 6am and when gardaí went to an address in Shancastle, Clondalkin, Dublin 22, they found the victim unresponsive.

He was treated at the scene by paramedics and taken to Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. However, the man - who was in his 30s - was pronounced dead at the hospital shortly after arriving.

The scene where he was discovered was sealed off and was undergoing an examination by members of the Garda Technical Bureau on Monday.

The attack on the man occurred at a property in Shancastle and gardaí suspect the arrested man, also in his 30s, was known to the victim.

“The Coroner and the Office of the State Pathologist have been notified and a postmortem examination will be arranged in due course,” the Garda said in a statement.

 “A senior investigating officer has been appointed to lead the investigation and an incident room has been established at Lucan Garda station.

“A family liaison officer will be assigned to support the family of the deceased.”

The arrested man is being held at a Dublin Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, allowing for him to be questioned for up to 24 hours without charge.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward. They are also appealing to anyone with camera footage, including motorists with dashcam footage from the area between 5am and 6am on Monday, to contact them.

