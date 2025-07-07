Jozef Puska’s relatives now accept jury verdict and will not appeal conviction, court hears

Jozef Puska’s two brothers, who were last month convicted of withholding crucial information about the murder of Ashling Murphy, and their wives – who burned the killer’s bloodstained clothes – will not appeal their convictions, the Central Criminal Court has heard.

Lubomir Puska jnr (38) and Marek Puska (36), along with their wives Viera Gaziova (40) and Jozefina Grundzova (32) appeared before the court on Monday, where Ms Justice Caroline Biggs fixed a date of October 7th for sentencing in the case.

Jozef Puska (35) murdered the 23-year-old school teacher on January 12th, 2022, by repeatedly stabbing her in the neck after attacking her while she exercised along the canal towpath outside Tullamore, Co Offaly.

He was later convicted of murder and is serving a life sentence.

The four family members were found guilty on June 17th this year, after a jury accepted the prosecution’s case that Lubomir jnr and Marek misled gardaí by failing to disclose crucial and vital information when they gave witness statements, while Gaziova and Grundzova burned Jozef’s clothes to impede his arrest or prosecution.

All the defendants had pleaded not guilty to all of the charges during the four-week trial.

However, Lubomir jnr had admitted to gardaí that he lied in his initial statement, while his wife Viera and sister-in-law Jozefina told investigators that they had burned clothes.

At the Central Criminal Court on Monday, Karl Finnegan SC, representing Marek Puska, said his client now accepts the verdict of the jury and will not be appealing the decision.

He said Marek has engaged with the Probation Services and has further meetings scheduled in the coming month.

Lubomir Puska jnr (35 ) and Viera Gaziona (38) arriving at Central Criminal Court last month. Photograph: Collins Courts

A barrister representing Lubomir jnr said her client also accepts the verdict of the jury and is due to meet with the Probation Services on July 9th.

Damien Colgan SC, for Gaziova, said it is his understanding that in his client’s case, the verdict is also accepted.

He said a social worker is now involved under the auspices of another agency. He said this was going to take some time and asked for a sentence date in October.

Paul Murray SC, for Grundzova, confirmed his client has met the Probation Services. He said she also accepts the verdict.

A barrister representing Lucia Istokova, Jozef Puska’s wife, said her client had pleaded guilty before the commencement of the trial.

Istokova (36) had admitted to withholding information from gardaí investigating the murder after a pre-trial hearing.

Ms Justice Biggs said she would extend legal aid for the purpose of preparing psychological reports for any of the defendants, if this was deemed appropriate by counsel.

She said in circumstances where reports were awaited, she could either deal with matters “in one fell swoop” or in two stages.

Mr Murray told the court he thought it would be more expedient to have the matter dealt with in one day.

Ms Justice Biggs adjourned the matter to October 7th for sentence. She said at that point, she hoped to have probation reports, any potential psychological reports and any other reports that are available.

It was the State’s case that the two brothers misled gardaí and withheld “crucial, relevant and significant” information when they gave voluntary interviews in Tullamore two days after Ms Murphy’s death.

This included information that Jozef Puska returned home on the night of the murder with visible injuries, admitted to killing or seriously injuring a woman with a knife and subsequently travelled to Dublin.

All four family members were living with Jozef Puska, his wife Lucia, and 14 children at Lynally Grove, Mucklagh, Co Offaly when the offences occurred in January 2022.