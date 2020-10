Covid-19 restrictions: Government prepares move to Level 5 for six weeks

The Government is preparing to move to Level 5 restrictions for six weeks from Wednesday night, The Irish Times understands.

Ministers will be asked at a Cabinet meeting currently underway to approve a return to the tightest restrictions under the Government’s Living with Covid plan in a bid to curtail the spread of the virus.

It is understood intense negotiations between Ministers and health officials resulted in a decision to seek Cabinet approval for Level 5 rather than an enhanced Level 4, which was under discussion yesterday.

However, it is understood schools and crèches will remain open and elite level sport will be permitted.

As part of the proposal going to Cabinet, the public will be asked to stay within 5kms of their home.

The Government will also consider proposals to lift restrictions county by county depending on the performance of the virus.

Sources described the proposal going to cabinet as a “soft Level 5” approach.

Pandemic Unemployment Payment

Due to the higher level of restrictions, the Cabinet has decided to introduce a €350 Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP), for those who had been earning more than €400 per week. This is a new band is being introduced, rather than the blanket payment being reintroduced. Existing PUP recipients who earned more than €400 are to have their rates automatically increased to €350.

Under Level 5 no visitors to private homes are permitted and no gatherings are allowed except weddings (six guests) and funerals (10 mourners).

Bars, cafes, restaurants and wet pubs can only offer takeaway or delivery. Only essential retail outlets are allowed to stay open. All other retail and personal services close.

Senior Government sources said the decision to recommend such draconian measures was “very depressing” but significant interventions were needed if the public were to return to safe behaviours. The view is incremental measures would not work if the current trajectory of the virus is to be reversed.

The construction and manufacturing sectora will be allowed to continue to operate under the proposals.

The Cabinet meeting began at 4pm. A formal announcement of the new restrictions is expected to be made around 9pm.

The Government is also to consider a disability day care and addiction services supports, and a mental health package will be introduced.

Plans will also be considered to allow sports training for children and younger people, including a pod based system, to continue.

Measures to provide social supports for vulnerable groups from outside the home, along the lines of the New Zealand model recently discussed by Catherine Martin, will also be considered by Cabinet.

Economic impact

It is understood that the cabinet memo outlines that the economic impacts of moving to Level 5 depend on how much the general level of economic activity is restricted – which sectors are closed, for example, and what wider activities are permitted. S

Ministers have been told that a move to Level 5 can be expected to potentially bring the number of Pandemic Unempoylment Payment recipients back to the level seen in early May in all sectors, apart from those given carve outs, such as construction and manufacturing.

This may be mitigated to some extent by firms that have adapted their business models, who can remain open if permitted with support from the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme. Ministers were warned, however, that conversely businesses may have exhausted limited cash reserves during the first period of lockdown.

The measures will almost certainly be more expensive than those outlined for Level 4, which Ministers have been briefed on this afternoon. It is estimated that the €40 million weekly bill for funding the State’s new CRSS scheme at level three would double at level four. It is understood that the memo outlines a cost of €33 million per week for an extra 120,000 on PUP under Level 4.

Off-licences

The Government is also considering curbs on off-licence opening hours as part of the escalation in measures.

A closing time of 8pm has been suggested to bring Ireland in line with restrictions in the North.

It is likely the new measures will come into force in the middle of the week to give the public time to prepare.

If non-essential retail is closed again representatives said it would be a “massive blow” to the sector.

Sources say while most of the retail sector and other non-essential business will have to close, there are still some outstanding issues still to be decided by Cabinet.

Retail Excellence, the largest retail body in Ireland, said closure would have a “devastating impact” on the sector, adding that “we cannot shut the industry at this time of year”.

“A further 60,000 jobs are at risk in addition to the 30,000 that have already been lost in the industry,” the body said.

While the bulk of non-food retail outlets are expected to close, there may be exceptions, including garden centres and other outdoor businesses and possibly areas seen as lower risk, including car showrooms.

The Government will also be conscious that shutting car showrooms would hit VRT revenue.

Minister of State Colm Brophy said it was important to get any decision on new restrictions right, adding that it was important to get balance right between public health and commercial activity.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Today with Claire Byrne, Mr Brophy said Level 3 wasn’t delivering a sufficient reduction in numbers.

He said he thinks the GAA championship should go ahead if it can be done safely as people need something positive in their lives.

He added, that as a former business owner , he believes restrictions are necessary, “fundamentally” people’s health and lives are the most important thing, he said.

‘Huge blow’

Adrian Cummins, chief executive of the Restaurants Association of Ireland, said an increase in restrictions would be a “huge blow” for the sector over the next four weeks. “Focus now must be on getting open for Christmas,” he said on Twitter.

The Independent Gym Owners Ireland started a petition six days ago calling on policymakers to move gyms to essential services for “the mental and physical wellbeing” of Irish people.

The Opposition has called for additional supports to be made available for those affected by any further public health measures.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said offering State supports during increased restrictions is a very direct way to build social cohesion and “rekindle the feeling that we are all in this together”.

While schools are set to remain open under Level 4 and Level 5, the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation has said it is “growing increasingly concerned” that public health precautions for teachers are “inadequate”.

“The desire of teachers to keep schools open must be met with a firm commitment to keep schools safe,” it said.

The Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland said at the weekend teachers are feeling “fear and trepidation” about the prospect of schools remaining open while Level 5 restrictions are in place.

Last week, the National Public Health Emergency Team called for the State to move to the highest point on the alert plan, Level 5, for a period of six weeks, in light of what it describes as an alarming upward trajectory of infection.