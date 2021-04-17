Covid-19: ‘Radical reduction’ in deaths, illness as nearly 1.2 million vaccinated

The numbers falling ill and dying with Covid-19 have been “radically reduced” as the vaccine programme ramps up, according to HSE director general Paul Reid.

The number of people who have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine has climbed to just under 1.2 million people, Mr Reid has said.

In a tweet posted on Saturday morning he added that 22 per cent of those who are eligible to receive the vaccine have had the first doses.

“The real measures of sickness, hospitalisations, ICU and mortality all radically reduced,” he continued.

Mr Reid said a further 3,000 people over the age of 70 will start the vaccination process today, while the portal for registering to get the jab has now been widened to include people who are aged 67.

In excess of 53,000 people have now registered for vaccine appointments through the facility with 90 per cent of registrations done through the website.

There were 190 people with Covid-19 in hospitals, with 53 in ICU. There have been 12 admissions in the last 24 hours while 18 people were discharged.

Meanwhile, two new walk-in Covid-19 testing centres for asymptomatic people have opened at St Catherine’s Community Centre in the Liberties in Dublin and at the Primary Care Centre at Cahir in Co Tipperary.

Since the no-appointment service started being rolled out at various locations across the country 32,500 people have been tested with 873 asymptomatic people testing positive, a rate of 2.8 per cent.

Globally, the death toll from coronavirus topped three million people on Saturday morning, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University, although the true number is believed to be higher with many cases overlooked in the early stages of the outbreak.