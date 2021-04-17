Northern Ireland introduces mandatory hotel quarantine

Passengers arriving into Northern Ireland from designated red-list countries will have to undergo hotel quarantine, it has been confirmed.

The isolation arrangements have been put in place ahead of the return of international flights to local airports.

The online booking portal, run by the UK’s Department of Health, opened on Friday.

Any passengers who has been in, or transited through a “red list” country in the previous 10 days must book and pay for a managed isolation package before making any other travel arrangements, the Department said.

The price for one adult in one room for 10 days costs £1,750 (€2,020), with an additional day rate of £152 (€175).

The additional rate for one adult, or child over 12, is £650 (€750), while the additional rate for child aged five to 12 is £325.

The required isolation period is 10 days and all bookings must be made through the online portal.

Anyone arriving into Belfast City and Belfast International airports from the “red-list” countries will have to quarantine.

There are currently no direct international flights into Northern Ireland.

Passengers subject to the new quarantine measures have to pay for a managed isolation package before making any other travel arrangements.

The package will include collection at the airport and transfer to the designated hotel and provision of PCR test kits.

Guests will be given a welcome pack on arrival, which will include information and signposting to essential services to assist them in their stay.

Meals and refreshments will be provided by the hotel.

Anyone who fails to isolate will be fined up to £1,000 (€1,154).

There are 39 countries on the UK government’s red list which have been flagged as being at high risk of Covid-19.

International passengers who have not arrived from red list countries will use the same booking portal to order tests for self-isolation in their own homes. – PA