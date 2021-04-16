Man charged after cocaine and cannabis worth €90,000 seized in Ballinasloe
Gardaí search in Poolboy Bog area part of ongoing surveillance operation
The man in his 20s is due to appear before Ballinasloe District Court on April 22nd. Photograph: Garda Info
A man has been charged after Gardaí seized €90,000 worth of cocaine and cannabis herb following an operation in Ballinasloe on Thursday afternoon.
Gardaí conducted a search in Poolboy Bog shortly before 3.45pm as part of an ongoing surveillance operation.
During the course of the search, Gardaí seized about €70,000 worth of cocaine and €20,000 worth of cannabis along with other drug paraphernalia.
All of the suspected drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.
A male in his 20s was arrested at the scene and taken to Ballinasloe Garda station, where he was detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.
He has since been charged and is due to appear before Ballinasloe District Court on April 22nd.