Man charged after cocaine and cannabis worth €90,000 seized in Ballinasloe

A man has been charged after Gardaí seized €90,000 worth of cocaine and cannabis herb following an operation in Ballinasloe on Thursday afternoon.

Gardaí conducted a search in Poolboy Bog shortly before 3.45pm as part of an ongoing surveillance operation.

During the course of the search, Gardaí seized about €70,000 worth of cocaine and €20,000 worth of cannabis along with other drug paraphernalia.

All of the suspected drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

A male in his 20s was arrested at the scene and taken to Ballinasloe Garda station, where he was detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before Ballinasloe District Court on April 22nd.