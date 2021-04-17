Winner of €12.7m lottery jackpot makes contact to claim prize

The winner of a €12.7 million jackpot won in Co Kilkenny this week has been in touch with the National Lottery to arrange to claim their prize.

The ticket for the €12,740,043 jackpot was purchased at a Circle K garage on the Waterford Road in Kilkenny city.

In a statement on Saturday the National Lottery said this jackpot was the 12th largest since the lotto was introduced in 1988, and the largest in four years.

Wednesday’s winning Lotto numbers were: 04, 14, 20, 23, 27, 37 and the bonus number was 39.