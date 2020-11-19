Covid-19: Mink farms in talks over plan to cull 120,000 animals

The Department of Agriculture is in discussions with three mink farms in Donegal, Laois and Kerry after the State’s chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan recommended a cull of all farmed mink.

Dr Holohan recommended a cull of the State’s existing mink herd - estimated at 120,000 animals - “as a matter of urgency”.

It follows outbreaks of Covid -19 on mink farms in Denmark, Greece Netherlands, Spain, Sweden and Italy, as well the United States.

There are concerns that mink could pass a mutated strain of coronavirus back to humans and negatively affect efforts to secure effective vaccines.

In a statement, the Department of Agriculture said it had been working closely with the public health authorities as well as with the operators of mink farms in Ireland to address any potential risks arising as a result of Covid-19.

“Mink farmers continue to operate in full compliance with all legislative and animal welfare requirements and have co-operated fully with these efforts. Testing of the mink herd in Ireland detected no positive results to Covid-19 to date.

“The Department of Health has indicated that the continued farming of mink represents an ongoing risk of additional mink-adapted SARS-CoV-2 variants emerging and, therefore, it has recommended that farmed mink in Ireland should be culled to minimise or eliminate this risk.

“The Department of Agriculture continues to engage with the mink farmers to consider the next steps.”

Speaking about the risk recently, Dr Gerald Barry, assistant professor in virology at the UCD School of Veterinary Medicine who specialises in zoonotic infection – passing of disease from animal to human populations – said the discovery that mink infect humans, “creates a kind of Pandora’s box around animals infecting humans and the possibility of animal reservoirs.”

Such reservoirs, he explained, could make it far more challenging to eradicate the virus than if it was specific to humans. Smallpox was eradicated in part because it did not find a footing among animals capable of returning it to the human population.

Apart form the three mink farms - the only such farms in the State - which have been contacted by the Department of Agriculture, there are up to 33,000 mink in the wild, according to an estimate by the National parks and Wildlife Service.

Independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice called for wild mink to be included in a cull of the species on farms in Ireland.

“If a cull is to take place on the three mink farms in Ireland, then we must take the opportunity to eradicate the mink in the wild.

“They are a scourge on the countryside, particularly when it comes to lambs and native birds,” the Roscommon TD said.

Mink and other fur farming stopped in England and Wales in 2000, and in Scotland and Northern Ireland two years later. There is a commitment in the Programme for Government to phase out mink farming in Ireland.

However, a retired mink farmer has described as “shocking” the proposed cull.

Redmond O’Hanlon told RTÉ Radio’s Today with Claire Byrne show that he could not understand the proposal since there were no Covid cases linked to mink farms in Ireland.

The suggestion was like a case of foot-and-mouth being reported in Donegal and then a decision being made to cull all cattle in the country, he said.

Mr O’Hanlon said that other countries like Russia, Canada, China and the US had not culled their mink breeding populations.