Couple found dead in Co Cavan house after suspected accidental poisoning

Gardaí believe a couple found dead in their home in Co Cavan may have died due to accidental poisoning.

The man and woman were in their 40s and originally from Lithuania. The two bodies were discovered in the house in Cloverhill, Belturbet, Co Cavan. Gardaí were called to the home at around 8pm on Sunday.

Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances of the deaths but early indications suggest a murder investigation will not be opened.

There was no obvious signs of injury or violence on the bodies and some indications the couple may have died as a result of accidental poisoning, possibly from homemade alcohol.

The possibility of a gas leak is also being considered, although there were no signs of this when the bodies were discovered.

“The most likely next step will be sending a file to the coroner, followed by an inquest,” a source said. “At the minute foul play isn’t suspected.

The house has been sealed off by gardaí ahead of a technical examination of the scene.

The postmortem is due to take place later on Monday, the results of which will determine the course of the Garda investigations.

A Garda spokesman said gardaí were “investigating all the circumstances surrounding the unexplained deaths of a man and woman at a house in the Cloverhill area of Belturbet, Co Cavan.”

The spokesman said gardaí and emergency services attended the scene Sunday evening and that “the man and woman, both aged in their 40s, were discovered deceased in the house,” he said.

It is understood the bodies were found on Sunday evening after the couple’s family raised concerns they had not heard from them in several days. An exact time of death has yet to be determined.

The deceased had been living in Ireland for several years and were both employed across the border in Northern Ireland.