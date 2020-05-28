Coronavirus: Two more deaths in Northern Ireland brings toll to 518

The North’s Department of Health reported two more coronavirus deaths on Thursday, bringing the total number of fatalities in Northern Ireland to 518.

The department also reported 16 new cases of Covid-19, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 4,679.

To date, 49,441 people have been tested for the virus in the North.

Meanwhile, figures published by the Department of Health show that more than 307,000 people in Northern Ireland are now waiting for a first appointment with a consultant.

This is a rise of more than 2,000 people since December, and more than 18,000 since the end of March last year.

The figures also show that some appointments have reduced with people reluctant to visit hospitals due to the restrictions and coronavirus threat.

These latest waiting list figures relate to the three months up to March 31st this year, and do not cover most of the Covid-19 period in Northern Ireland.

The Minister of Health Robin Swann has warned a number of times that after Covid-19 the waiting lists would move from “awful” to “frightening”.

Repeating that warning on Thursday, Mr Swann said: “Even with significant additional investment, the task of putting this right will be immensely challenging. For the foreseeable future, we will have to plan around the continuing threat posed by Covid-19.

“This will severely constrain the capacity of our hospitals to scale up activity – social distancing in hospitals means reduced numbers in waiting rooms and on theatre lists.”

‘Rebuilding’

Mr Swann said the process of rebuilding the North’s health and social care system had started and it was essential the emphasis was on “rebuilding rather than restoring”.

“The truth is that our health service will never be the same again – the challenge for us is to make that reality an opportunity rather than a threat. The way we use services will have to change and innovations like virtual clinics will increasingly become the norm,” said Mr Swann.

The Minister added: “For those who think or call for a return to where we were at the start of January, I simply say we cannot go there.

“The system was broken and struggling then so simply returning to the same place would be a disservice not just to those who are waiting but to all those who have worked so hard in the last few weeks.”

Mr Swann said that opportunities existed to “transform services for the better but we need to be realistic about what is achievable in the short term”.