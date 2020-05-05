Coronavirus payments unsustainable in long term, warns Doherty

The current level of payments for people who have lost all or part of their income due to the coronavirus restrictions are unsustainable in the long-term, Regina Doherty said on Tuesday.

There now 598,000 people receiving the special Covid-19 unemployment payment - an increase of about 7,000 in the last week.

The department said this was on top of about 205,000 on the live register in receipt of job seeker benefit.

In addition, workers in 52,000 companies or businesses are having their pay funded in full or in part under the Government’s temporary Covid-19 wage subsidy scheme.

It is understood that about 427,000 workers who have received at least one subsidised payment.

This means there are about 1.23 million workers relying on State support for all or part of their income.

Current payments

The Minister for Social Protection said on Tuesday while the department would continue to support people the current payments would not be sustainable in the long term.

She told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that she hoped all construction workers will come off the Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment and return to work in the coming weeks, which would take 78,000 people off the live register.

“We will continue to look after people long after this pandemic is over,” she said.

Responding to the unemployment figures, Ms Doherty said Government officials were “now planning the necessary further supports and initiatives we will need to put in place to ensure that the thousands of workers who have been displaced can return to work as quickly as possible”.

“We are determined that this short term health crisis will not be a long-term economic one for all those workers and families who have been affected.”

She said the Government’s €6.5billion package to support business was a recognition of the need for assistance, she said. Only part of the package will require legislation which would take weeks which was why government formation negotiations were important.

Meanwhile, Tánaiste Simon Coveney has denied that there is any tension between the government and the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet).

Responding to media reports of tension between the two bodies, Mr Coveney told RTÉ radio’s Today with Séan O’Rourke “it’s just not true, it doesn’t mean that we don’t debate the issues. Nphet has a job to do and that is to offer the best advice”.

Briefing

Nphet met this morning to discuss the situation with coronavirus. A Government media briefing is also due on Tuesday, as is an update from An Garda Síochána on the number of people arrested for breaching coronavirus travel restrictions.

A further 16 people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in the Republic, health officials disclosed on Monday, bringing to 1,319 the total number of deaths associated with the disease. The worldwide death toll stands at more than 250,000.

The current restrictions on social and economic life will be eased in stages from May 18th.

There is pressure from some Ministers to accelerate the reopening plan, although Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and the Minister for Health Simon Harris are cautious about going beyond the advice by public health officials. All say that the phased reopening of commercial and social life will only proceed if the suppression of the virus continues.