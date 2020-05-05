Man due in court over alleged attempted murder

A man is due to appear in court over the alleged attempted murder of a woman in Co Meath.

Gardaí arrested the 20-year-old on Tuesday morning in relation to an incident which occurred at a address in Athboy on September 19th, 2019.

The man was brought to Kells Garda station where he was charged and is due to appear before Trim District Court at 10.30 on Tuesday morning.

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing.