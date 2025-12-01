Site of former Baggot Street hospital ‘unviable’ for delivery of affordable homes

The Baggot Street site, once known as the Royal City of Dublin Hospital, was built in 1832 and closed in 1987. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

The Land Development Agency (LDA) has ruled out building affordable housing on the site of the former Baggot Street hospital in Dublin.

The LDA said several “challenges” were identified after it carried out a screening assessment of the site.

“The building is a protected structure and it is located in a conservation area,” said the agency on Monday.

“The LDA’s assessment concluded that significant investment would be required in order to deliver a residential scheme within this building, which would make it unviable for the delivery of affordable housing.”

The Health Service Executive submitted a section 53 notice under the Land Development Agency Act 2021 for Baggot Street hospital in October. This is a formal notification that a public body must give to the LDA before selling public land that could potentially be used for home building.

The requirement allows the LDA to assess the land for potential use in affordable and social housing and gives it the right of first refusal to acquire it.

The landmark Victorian building has gone on the market with a guide price of €5.5 million.

Once known as the Royal City of Dublin Hospital, it was built in 1832 and closed in 1987. Parts of the premises, at the Haddington Road junction with Baggot Street, were used as a drug treatment and community facility until 2019.

Campaigners in the area have, over the years, advanced proposals for the use of the building and the site, from it being used for housing, to accommodate asylum seekers and as a possible location for a Viking museum.

The LDA said its remit is to deliver affordable and social housing at scale in areas, and on land, where doing so represents value for money and allows the developed homes to be made available at reduced cost or at reduced rents.

“The LDA has acquired and continues to acquire such sites in Dublin and is also working in partnership with Dublin City Council and with private home builders to complete large-scale projects,” it said.

“The LDA has already delivered more than 2,000 homes in Dublin and the Greater Dublin Area, including 597 in Shanganagh in Dublin 18, 607 in Seven Mills, 180 in Cookstown and 247 in Hansfield.”

The agency said it is working on large-scale sites, including in Baldoyle/Stapolin, Clongriffin, Donore Project at St Teresa’s Gardens, Skerries, Balbriggan, Cromcastle in Coolock, Cherry Orchard and Bluebell.

