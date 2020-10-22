Coronavirus: Northern Ireland reports five deaths and 1,042 cases

The North’s Department of Health reported five coronavirus-related deaths and 1,042 new cases in its daily bulletin on Thursday.

According to the department, 26 people have died with Covid-19 in the last week, with some of the reported fatalities occurring outside the reporting period.

The official death toll reported by the department since the beginning of the pandemic is 634. The Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra), which reports with a week lag, put the death toll at the end of last week at 915. Nisra reports based on information on death certificates while the department focuses on deaths in hospitals and only includes people who have tested positive.

With coronavirus numbers remaining high the Northern Executive was meeting on Thursday to discuss its continuing response to the virus but with four of its Ministers in self-isolation.

Minister for Finance Conor Murphy was the latest to say he had to self-isolate and would be working from home for 14 days after a close family member tested positive for the virus.

On Wednesday night, Minister for Health Robin Swann said he too had to quarantine for two weeks after his Covid app told him he had identified as a close contact of a confirmed case.

Both Ministers said they were not showing any symptoms of the disease.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill and Minister for Communities Carál Ní Chuilín have been self-isolating for more than a week.

On Wednesday evening, the UUP Assembly member John Stewart reported he had tested positive for the virus. “Feeling ill, head pounding and really fatigued,” he tweeted.

DUP and UUP MLAs Pam Cameron and Andy Allen also said they were self-isolating after receiving alerts via their Stop CovidNI apps.

Ms Cameron tweeted that she had received the “ping you don’t want from your phone”.

Also self-isolating are Independent MLA Trevor Lunn and Sinn Féin MLA Órlaithí Flynn.

In the past week 6,753 positive cases of coronavirus were confirmed by the Department of Health, taking the total since the start of the pandemic to 31,034.

The Derry and Strabane remains worst hit but numbers continue to drop in that council area. Over the past seven days the area experienced 617 cases per 100,000 of the population. Just over a week ago it was reporting close to a thousands cases per 100,000 of population.

Belfast is the next worst affected, experiencing 512 cases per 100,000 over the past seven days.

The figure for all of Northern Ireland is 359 cases per 100,000.

Currently there are 291 Covid patients in Northern Ireland hospitals with 33 in intensive care units and 23 on ventilators.