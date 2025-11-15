Woman (60s) dies following house fire in Co Offaly

The scene of the fire has been preserved to allow a forensic examination to take place. Photograph: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A woman in her 60s has died following a house fire on the Offaly/Tipperary border.

The fire broke out at about 10pm on Friday in Moneygall and emergency services were at the scene a short time later.

The fire was brought under control by the fire service and the woman’s body was found inside the property.

Gardaí said no one else was injured as a result of the fire.

The local coroner’s office has been informed and the woman’s body has been taken to the Midland Regional Hospital mortuary in Tullamore, Co Offaly.

A postmortem examination will be carried out in due course.

The scene of the fire has been preserved to allow a forensic examination to take place.

Garda investigations are ongoing.