Cork plan proposes light rail network, 200km cycling network

A new light rail network, a north ring road and a 200km cycling network are among the proposals in a €3 billion draft plan for the greater Cork area.

The draft Cork Metropolitan Area Transport Strategy (CMATS) 2040 was unveiled on Tuesday by the National Transport Authority.

Details of the plan, which have been leaked to the media, include a € 1 billion investment in 17km light rail network with 25 stops, running from Ballincollig to Mahon Point and serving the city centre; it is predicted this would carry some 46 million passengers annually.

The plan also proposes a major upgrading in suburban rail services including six new train stations at Monard, Blackpool, Tivoli, Carrigtwohill West, Waterrock and Ballynoe along the existing Cork-Mallow and Cork-Midleton rail lines.

The strategy also proposes a €1.39 billion investment in roads including the delivery of the long-awaited Cork North Ring Road by 2035 and a €545 million plan to develop 100km of bus lanes and bus-priority measures, and deliver some 220 new buses.

The plan also envisages 200km new and upgraded footpaths, 140km of greenways, and a 200km primary-cycling network with expanded bike-sharing schemes and showers for cyclists.

Cork Chamber chief executive Conor Healy said the draft plan was “an essential milestone for the development of Ireland’s second city region.”

He said it was “essential that this transformative strategy is placed on a firm statutory footing to ensure delivery, supported by transparent timelines and clear funding commitments”.

“In recognition of Cork’s positioning within Ireland 2040, we believe the establishment of a permanent National Transport Authority office in Cork is required to ensure that implementation does not fall off the agenda,” he added.

Mr Healy said that from a business perspective, investment in sustainable and public transport was a top priority alongside more city centre apartment living and the timely delivery of CMATS was essential to the future development of Cork as place to live and work.

“With 65,000 jobs targeted across Cork and significant population growth, we cannot continue to have 70 per cent of commuters arriving into the city using private cars or have trucks directed through our city’s core because of a lack of alternative options.”

Mr Healy welcomed the commitment to deliver on large-scale infrastructure projects but said the more immediate priority should be an improved public bus system

“Cork only has 14km of dedicated bus lanes. From today, we must see immediate action on scaling bus networks throughout Metropolitan Cork to transform how we commute - early delivery of ‘Bus Connnects’ must a priority,” he said.