Two truck drivers found not guilty over killing at Cork filling station

Two truck drivers were found not guilty of the murder of a father of two, who died following a row at a filling station in north Cork, on Tuesday. The jury took more than two hours to reach the verdict.

Polish nationals, Tomasz Wasowicz (45) and Marcin Skrzpezyk (31), had denied the murder of Hungarian Ludowit Pasztor (40) at the Amber Filling Station at Carrignagroghera in Fermoy on February 21st, 2017.

On Tuesday at the Central Criminal Court sitting in Cork, a jury of eight men and four women found both men not guilty of either the murder or the manslaughter of Mr Pasztor.

Both accused broke down in tears in the dock when the jury returned their not guilty verdicts while Mr Pasztor’s widow and daughter also broke down in tears in the body of the courtroom in the Anglesea Street Courthouse.

Neither man gave evidence during the trial. Lawyers for them argued that their actions amounted to self defence when they got into a fight with Mr Pasztor and his Polish friend, Mariusz Osail, on the night in question.

Mr Pasztor and Mr Osail had got into a row with the two accused at the filling station. They then went back to Mr Osail’s house where they armed themselves with two iron bars from a trampoline before returning to the filling station.

They confronted the two accused but the two Polish drivers managed to disarm them and struck them a number of times with the iron bar. Mr Pasztor suffering a fatal blow in the fight.

Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margot Bolster said Mr Pasztor suffered a depressed complex fracture at the base of his skull where she also found three lacerations, which were consistent with a single blow from an iron bar.