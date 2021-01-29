Cold and wet weekend will see out January with snow on Sunday

In keeping with the current national mood, the weather is set to turn wet over the weekend with some snow forecast for the northern half of the country.

According to Met Éireann, Friday will be mostly cloudy in Leinster and Ulster with patchy rain or drizzle. Heavy rain will develop in the southwest and spread northeastwards. Highest temperatures are forecast to be between 6 and 10 degrees.

Persistent rain will move across Ireland by Friday night, and lowest temperatures reach between 0 to 4 degrees, with Ulster experiencing the coldest conditions.

Saturday will be a cold and blustery day, with rain gradually clear southwards through the afternoon and early evening. Highest temperatures will be between 3 and 6 degrees with fresh, gusty easterly winds, Met Éireann said.

Saturday night will be cold with clear spells and a sharp frost as temperatures fall again to between -1 and 2 degrees.

More rain and sleet will come from the west overnight, and this will spread eastward across the country on Sunday, falling as snow in places, especially over the northern half of the country.

The rain and sleet will continue for the rest of the day and through Sunday night, with snow possible in Ulster.

Highest temperatures will be between 1 and 4 degrees for most areas and reaching 6 or 7 in Munster. On Sunday night, temperatures will drop to between 0 and 6 degrees on Sunday night.

Monday will be cold and mostly cloudy with further falls of rain and sleet, and snow again possible in northern areas, while Tuesday is forecast to be mild and breezy with showers and longer spells of rain.